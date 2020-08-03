Companies

Bad debt charges could reach $13bn in 2020, HSBC warns

HSBC’s UK business has been hit particularly hard, as it took a $1.5bn charge against expected credit losses

03 August 2020 - 17:07 Lawrence White and Alun John
A logo hangs outside the HSBC Holdings Plc headquarters on Champs Elysee in Paris, France, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Picture: NATHAN LAINE/BLOOMBERG
A logo hangs outside the HSBC Holdings Plc headquarters on Champs Elysee in Paris, France, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.Picture: NATHAN LAINE/BLOOMBERG

London/Hong Kong — HSBC warned its bad debt charges could blow past a previous estimate to $13bn in 2020 and said its profits more than halved, as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the bank’s retail and corporate customers worldwide.

The results from Europe's biggest bank by assets on Monday reinforced the trend of lenders across the world increasing their buffers to absorb souring loans at a time when companies — from aviation to retail and hospitality sectors — are reeling from the effects of Covid-19.

HSBC reported a pre-tax profit of $4.32bn for the first six months this year, lower than the $5.67bn average of analysts’ forecasts.

The bank increased its estimate of the total bad debt charges it could take this year to between $8bn and $13bn from $7bn-$11bn, reflecting worse-than-expected actual losses in the second quarter and expectations of a steeper decline in the economy.

“What we have seen this quarter is quite a sharp shift in economic outlook for the global economy, the famous 'V' has got a lot sharper and as a result we have materially increased our provisions,” CFO Ewen Stevenson told Reuters.

HSBC's business in Britain has been hit particularly hard, Stevenson said, as it took a $1.5bn charge against expected credit losses.

While the bank’s results were bolstered like those of its US and European peers by higher revenues from fixed-income trading, analysts said investors were likely to be disappointed by the higher forecast bad debt charges.

Its Hong Kong-listed shares dropped as much as 4.7% on Monday afternoon, outpacing a fall in the local benchmark, to their lowest since March 2009.

Trouble ahead

The bank’s credit impairment provisions in the first half soared to $6.9bn, compared to $1bn in the same period a year earlier. It had set aside $3bn to cover loan losses in the first quarter.

Impairment charges included a $1.2bn writedown on the value of software it owns, mainly in Europe, it said.

While HSBC's core capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 15% at the end of June thanks to favourable regulatory changes, the bank warned the metric would likely decline this year as falling credit ratings hit its risk-weighted asset ratio.

Its revenues fell 9% in the six-month period, as global interest rate cuts and declining market values on assets in investment banking and insurance outweighed higher trading income.

HSBC is continuing to review its long-term dividend policy, CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

Earlier in 2020, the bank halted payouts in response to a regulatory request in Britain, infuriating many of its retail investors who rely on it for income, particularly in Hong Kong.

Quinn told Reuters the bank's staff headcount has fallen by some 4,000 this year after it restarted a redundancy programme that was put on ice after the coronavirus outbreak.

The bank is aiming to cut costs by 3% in 2020 from that restructuring as well as lower employee spending on travel and other items during the pandemic, he said.

Only a fifth of about 9,000 staff in its headquarters in London's Canary Wharf district would be able to return to work in the near term for safety reasons, Quinn said.

Reuters

China threatens and insults HSBC over Huawei’s CFO arrest

Despite saying it had nothing to do with the arrest, and backing China’s new powers over Hong Kong, the bank was described as being at ’rock bottom’
Companies
6 days ago

HSBC denies reports in China it ‘framed’ telecom giant Huawei

Statement follows reports in Chinese state media accusing the bank of lying about Huawei during an investigation by the US
World
1 week ago

Deutsche Bank overhaul boosted by trading rally

Fixed-income trading rises nearly 40%, offsetting weaker revenue in asset and wealth management at Germany's largest bank
Companies
5 days ago

Bank valuations at 30-year low enticing to Allan Gray

Investment firm has increased stakes in Standard and FirstRand and expects the big four to survive the pandemic without requiring more capital
Companies
1 week ago

