KLM to cut up to 5,000 jobs as pandemic takes toll

Carrier made huge losses despite a €3.4bn Dutch government bailout

31 July 2020 - 09:40 Agency Staff
Picture: ANP/AFP/Netherlands OUT/REMKO DE WAAL

The Hague — Dutch airline KLM said on Friday it would shed up to 5,000 jobs due to a “crisis of unprecedented magnitude” caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier, part of the Air France KLM group, said the cuts through the end of 2021 were necessary as it had made huge losses despite a €3.4bn Dutch government bailout.

The cuts would involve about 1,500 compulsory layoffs from KLM’s current workforce of 33,000, the airline said.

There would also be 2,000 voluntary redundancies announced earlier this year, while further cuts would be made through non-renewal of 1,500 temporary contracts.

“KLM is in the throes of a crisis of unprecedented magnitude ... Expectations are that the road to recovery will be long and fraught with uncertainty,” KLM said in a statement.

“This means that KLM’s structure and size must be rigorously adjusted even further in the years ahead. Consequently, a total of 4,500 to 5,000 positions in the entire KLM Group will cease to exist.”

The jobs lost would involve up to 300 flight crew, 300 cabin crew, 500 ground staff and about 400 jobs at KLM subsidiaries and in the Air France-KLM group positions.

KLM said it would “keep open the possibility of further reductions” due to the “high level of uncertainty” in the airline business due to the pandemic, with demand not expected to recover until 2023 or 2024.

“It is incredibly difficult and sad for KLM to now have to bid farewell to valuable, committed colleagues,” KLM CEO Pieter Elbers said in the statement.

KLM on Thursday reported an unprecedented €768m loss for the first half of 2020, with passenger numbers falling 95% in the second quarter from 9-million to less than half a million.

Air France-KLM on Thursday announced a total second-quarter loss of €2.6bn, adding that the twin airlines must “significantly reduce” the workforce.

KLM and Air France are among a host of European airlines given state support to get through the pandemic.

AFP

 

 

Germany throws virus-hit Lufthansa a $9.8bn lifeline

Lufthansa shares rise 7.5% following the bailout
Companies
2 months ago

How do you solve a problem like Emirates’ A380 stock?

Amid the pandemic, the airline’s fleet of the double-decker behemoth will not easily find new buyers, nor can it be easily reconfigured for cargo
Companies
2 months ago

Air France-KLM passenger numbers plummet 56%

The airline may need €6bn in government loans to help it survive the coronavirus crisis
Companies
3 months ago

