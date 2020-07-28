COMPANY COMMENT
State of the nation creeps into Mr Price’s annual report
28 July 2020 - 20:42
Mr Price’s annual report has all the usual information about strategy, annual sales, corporate social responsibility and a promise not to do anything that would upset the tax man.
But it also addresses the challenges of “rolling blackouts”, red tape, regulatory uncertainty and SA’s “failure to execute on growth plans”.
