More dangerous to work in government than on SA’s mines

A popular stick unions, some politicians and community activists like to beat the mining industry with is the claim that it is the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA since the industry returned to work.

The mining industry, like the rest of the economy, was shut when the government implemented a hard lockdown at the end of March to curb the spread of the virus and give the state time to prepare for when infections flared.