Comair rescue practitioners consider two offers, but want plan deadline extended
Two unnamed investors are reportedly offering a cash injection of up to R1.5bn each for the embattled airline
28 July 2020 - 19:13
Comair business rescue practitioners have asked creditors to extend the date for the submission of a business rescue plan by a month, as they negotiate short-term bridging funding to ensure the company covers its operational expenses.
The practitioners also want the publication of the plan, which was due on Tuesday, to be delayed so they can consider two offers from potential investors to recapitalise the company. The two unnamed investors are said to be both offering up to a R1.5bn cash injection.
