Twitter posts record second-quarter user growth

San Francisco — Twitter reported a second straight quarter of record user growth as people joined the service for news and entertainment during the coronavirus pandemic, but its advertising business was hammered amid a global marketing retraction as businesses pulled back on spending.

Twitter reported 186-million daily users for the period ended June 30, a 34% jump over the quarter in 2019, and its largest year-on-year increase since first reporting the metric in 2016. Users jumped 24% in the first quarter, a record at that time. Shares gained about 3% as the market opened.

However, second-quarter sales declined 19% to $683.4m compared with a year earlier, the social media company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts, on average, projected $704.6m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The company said it’s exploring additional business lines, including a possible subscription offering, as a way to supplement advertising, which makes up more than 82% of total revenue.

Twitter also acknowledged a high-profile hack of its service earlier this month, calling the incident “disappointing” and saying it’s “working with law enforcement as they conduct their investigations”. Hackers used phishing techniques against company employees to gain access to at least 130 accounts, including for some famous users such as Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, and sent tweets asking for bitcoin.

“We understand our responsibilities and are committed to earning the trust of all of our stakeholders with our every action, including how we address this security issue,” Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in the statement and in a letter to shareholders. He opened a call with analysts by personally apologising.

Twitter added 20-million new daily users over the quarter. The growth was “primarily driven by external factors, such as continued shelter-in-place requirements for many people, and increased global conversation around the Covid-19 pandemic and other current events”, the company said in the letter to shareholders.

Despite the increase in users, Twitter said advertising revenue fell 23% overall, and 25% in the US, with many companies pulling back on spending due to the global pandemic. The company also saw a drop from late May to mid-June “when many brands slowed or paused spend in reaction to US civil unrest”.

Twitter’s stock has gained 15% to $36.94 in 2020, bouncing back from a low of $22 in March.