Slack files competition complaint against Microsoft in Europe

New York — Slack Technologies on Wednesday urged European Union antitrust regulators to probe Microsoft for unfairly foisting its Teams collaborative software on millions of users.

“Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers,” Slack said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The complaint escalates a fierce rivalry for videoconferencing and collaboration tools, amid exploding demand as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to shutter offices and move to remote work. Teams vies with Slack and Zoom Video Communications for corporate customers.

Slack said it is asking the European Commission to take swift action to restore fair competition. It said it wants Teams to be sold separately from Office to compete directly with rival stand-alone products. It also complains that other Microsoft products, such as Office, do not always work seamlessly with Slack, hampering business use of the tool.

The European Commission confirmed it received the complaint and said it will “assess it under our standard procedure”.

Microsoft declined to immediately comment.

Tech-giant target

The complaint gives the European Union another potential tech-giant target after fining Google billions of euros and starting new probes of Amazon.com and Apple.

Microsoft spent decades battling antitrust regulators in the US and Europe over complaints that it unfairly tied products and blocked rivals’ access to the desktop Windows software used on most computers at the time. It has not been under formal EU scrutiny since a 2013 fine for not complying with a pledge to offer a choice of web browsers.

“Microsoft is reverting to past behaviour,” said David Schellhase, general counsel at Slack. The company “created a weak, copycat product and tied it to their dominant Office product, force installing it and blocking its removal, a carbon copy of their illegal behaviour during the browser wars”.

San Francisco-based Slack licenses its workplace collaboration software to businesses, allowing users to instantly message or share files with a wide group of colleagues in an effort to cut down on e-mail.

Investors had expected Slack to prosper from the boom in remote work but the stock fell as much as 19% after the company in June withdrew its annual billings forecast, citing business uncertainty. That could signal the company is not confident it will benefit as much from the work-from-home era as investors expect.

Microsoft, meanwhile, has been putting pressure on Slack in recent years with its Teams product, which it bundles with its 365 productivity suite.