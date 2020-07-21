WATCH: Self-made in Stellenbosch

With the recent resignation of Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar from the RMB Holdings board, it brings down the curtain on a historic era in corporate SA’s history.

The group’s entrepreneurial history can be traced back to 1977 and the founding partnership of GT Ferreira, Dippenaar and Harris. Over several decades, the founders, together with an excellent team, built the group organically and through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions into a financial services empire without peer.

Michael Avery sits down with Harris and Dippenaar to reflect on a remarkable journey.