Company Comment
Truworths, like others, rues its foray abroad
And Vodacom tries the softly-softly approach to bringing mobile money back to SA
21 July 2020 - 19:07
Truworths’s second impairment of at least R346m for its UK shoe chain Office was almost missed in last week’s financial update. The retailer had hidden the news at the bottom of a trading update for the 52 weeks to end-June in typical corporate jargon.
What the statement also says is that Office, which Truworths bought for R5.5bn, is fighting for survival. By the financial year to end-July 2019, Truworths had already impaired about R1.9bn of its investment in the footwear retailer.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now