Truworths, like others, rues its foray abroad And Vodacom tries the softly-softly approach to bringing mobile money back to SA

Truworths’s second impairment of at least R346m for its UK shoe chain Office was almost missed in last week’s financial update. The retailer had hidden the news at the bottom of a trading update for the 52 weeks to end-June in typical corporate jargon.

What the statement also says is that Office, which Truworths bought for R5.5bn, is fighting for survival. By the financial year to end-July 2019, Truworths had already impaired about R1.9bn of its investment in the footwear retailer.