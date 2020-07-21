Anchor Capital bemoans SA companies’ costly offshore forays
Plans to diversify to escape SA’s low-growth environment may have wiped out about R300bn over the past decade, says CEO Peter Armitage
21 July 2020 - 09:26
Attempts by SA companies to escape SA’s low-growth environment through offshore diversification may have wiped out about R300bn in shareholder value over the past decade, according to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage.
It is difficult to quantify the costs, but many SA companies paid too much in desperation to diversify, had sent their “B” management teams offshore and had failed to grasp the environments in which they were investing, Armitage said in a research note. (https://anchorcapital.co.za/article/?sa-corporates-offshore-forays-have-destroyed-over-r300bn-in-value)
