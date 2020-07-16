Thermo Fisher raises bid for diagnostic tech firm Qiagen by $1bn

Berlin — Thermo Fisher Scientific raised its bid for diagnostic technology firm Qiagen by €900m on Thursday in an effort to rescue a deal that some of the German genetic test maker's shareholders said undervalued the company's prospects.

The laboratory equipment supplier said it had lifted its bid to €43 a share from €39, representing a 35% premium to Qiagen's closing price when it made the initial offer on March 2.

The revised offer values Qiagen at €11.3bn.

Thermo Fisher also reduced the minimum acceptance threshold to 66.67% of outstanding ordinary share capital, down from 75%.

The deal aimed at bolstering the US company's health diagnostic business has faced opposition in recent weeks from Qiagen shareholders, including Hedge Fund Davidson Kempner, which called the offer “wholly inadequate” and said it would not tender its shares at the initial offer price.

“Industry dynamics have changed considerably in the past few months, creating tailwinds and headwinds for our businesses,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N Casper said in a statement.