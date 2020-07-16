Companies

Thermo Fisher raises bid for diagnostic tech firm Qiagen by $1bn

Demand has soared for Qiagen's products related to coronavirus testing

16 July 2020 - 17:24 Caroline Copley
Thermo Fisher produces coronavirus test kits. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Thermo Fisher produces coronavirus test kits. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Berlin  — Thermo Fisher Scientific raised its bid for diagnostic technology firm Qiagen by €900m on Thursday in an effort to rescue a deal that some of the German genetic test maker's shareholders said undervalued the company's prospects.

The laboratory equipment supplier said it had lifted its bid to €43 a share from €39, representing a 35% premium to Qiagen's closing price when it made the initial offer on March 2.

The revised offer values Qiagen at €11.3bn.

Thermo Fisher also reduced the minimum acceptance threshold to 66.67% of outstanding ordinary share capital, down from 75%.

The deal aimed at bolstering the US company's health diagnostic business has faced opposition in recent weeks from Qiagen shareholders, including Hedge Fund Davidson Kempner, which called the offer “wholly inadequate” and said it would not tender its shares at the initial offer price.

“Industry dynamics have changed considerably in the past few months, creating tailwinds and headwinds for our businesses,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N Casper said in a statement.

“After careful consideration, we've decided to increase our offer for Qiagen to reflect the fair value of the business given the current environment,” Casper said.

Qiagen has experienced high demand for products related to coronavirus testing and began shipping a rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19 to the US at the end of March.

Last week it beat expectations with a preliminary 18%-19% rise in second-quarter sales and a 68% rise in earnings per share amid strong demand for products used in coronavirus testing.

Qiagen said its supervisory and management boards backed the revised offer unanimously. As a result of the increase, the companies have extended the acceptance period by two weeks until August 10.

Reuters 

PepsiCo gains as virus-battered Americans turn to comfort snacks

Brands such as Tostitos, Fritos and Cheetos show double-digit sales growth
Companies
2 days ago

Harrods and John Lewis to cut hundreds of jobs due to Covid downturn

The luxury emporium is planning to cull as much as 14% of its 4,800-strong workforce
Companies
2 weeks ago

Uber seeks to expand food delivery services through deal with Postmates, source says

A deal could help Uber Eats, Uber’s delivery arm, at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has decimated Uber’s main business of ride hailing
Companies
2 weeks ago

Chanel predicts challenging two years for luxury industry

Luxury fashion house warns 2020 profit will be hit due to coronavirus pandemic and holds on to dividend
Companies
4 weeks ago

McDonald’s weathers virus storm as sales bounce back

Restaurant operator says same-store sales fell only 5.1% in May from a year earlier
Companies
4 weeks ago

Californian investment bank Houlihan Lokey with a finger on the pulse

Houlihan shares have risen 22% this year, the most of any US investment bank, valuing the firm at $4.1bn
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
One-fifth of Truworths customers are unable to pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Banks need to get creative with Covid-19 relief, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Priscillah Mabelane steps down from Standard Bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
EXCLUSIVE: CNA pins its recovery hopes on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move ...
Companies

Related Articles

Big pharma invests in gene therapy plants to boost production of hugely pricey ...

Companies

South China Sea roils as Asean bloc prepared to take on China

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.