Morgan Stanley profit surges on ‘crisis’ trading

New York — Morgan Stanley wrapped up a week of wins for Wall Street trading desks, capitalising on the Federal Reserve’s extraordinary rescue measures with record profit.

Fixed-income trading revenue almost tripled, driving a 73% jump in total trading that surged past expectations, according to a statement on Thursday. That spurred revenue and earnings to record highs across the firm amid wild market swings caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO James Gorman said the bank was well prepared to handle the crisis.

The strategy was to be ready so that “when markets are very active and volatile, we would still perform very well across our whole investment-banking franchise,” Gorman said in a Bloomberg Television interview. “This was that crisis, and that’s what we delivered.”

The gains brought the overall trading haul for the five biggest US investment banks to $33bn, a windfall that helped all of them survive the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic with profits intact.

As the Covid-19 outbreak intensified earlier in 2020, the Fed cleared the way for companies to access desperately needed cash with programmes that effectively served as credit backstops, allowing markets to thaw. That, in turn, spurred demand for Wall Street’s trading and underwriting services.

“It’s clear that a lot of people did well in light of client activity,” CFO Jonathan Pruzan said in an interview. While much of that has continued in the first few weeks of the third quarter, “we would expect a reversion to a more normalised level”, he said.