M&A deals hit hard by pandemic
Numerous transactions delayed, cancelled or put on pause for rethink
16 July 2020 - 19:40
Mergers and acquisitions in SA dropped 60% in the first half of the year largely because of the uncertainties brought by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Morné van der Merwe, head of corporate and M&A at law firm Baker McKenzie, says the impact of the pandemic led to numerous deals in the pipeline being delayed or cancelled in the first half of the year.
