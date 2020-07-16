Companies M&A deals hit hard by pandemic Numerous transactions delayed, cancelled or put on pause for rethink BL PREMIUM

Mergers and acquisitions in SA dropped 60% in the first half of the year largely because of the uncertainties brought by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Morné van der Merwe, head of corporate and M&A at law firm Baker McKenzie, says the impact of the pandemic led to numerous deals in the pipeline being delayed or cancelled in the first half of the year.