J&J raises financial guidance for 2020 despite pandemic

16 July 2020 - 18:04 Riley Griffin
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) boosted its financial guidance for the year, a sign the health-care giant believes it can successfully navigate the strains placed on the industry by the pandemic.

But its second-quarter profit was weaker than analysts had expected. After reining in its outlook earlier this year, the company said it now expects adjusted earnings for the full year of $7.75 to $7.95 a share, and revenue of $81bn to $82.5bn.

At a time when the pandemic has frustrated Wall Street’s efforts to accurately forecast corporate profits and sales, J&J’s second-quarter revenue fell 11% from a year earlier to $18.3bn, beating analysts’ expectations of $17.6bn.  Adjusted earnings per share were $1.67, down from $2.58 a year earlier, but topping the average estimate of $1.50.

J&J’s pharmaceutical business helped bolster overall sales in the quarter. Branded-drug segment sales topped $10.75bn, marking 2.1% growth from a year prior, driven by Stelara, Darzalex and Imbruvica.

CEO Alex Gorsky said the quarter reflected the “enduring strength of the pharmaceutical business, where we saw continued growth even in this environment.

But sales of medical devices sank, falling 39% to $4.2bn as elective surgeries were delayed due to the pandemic. That still managed to top Wall Street’s more dire estimates of $3.4bn.

In June, J&J announced it was accelerating development of its coronavirus vaccine based on the strength of preclinical data, which will be published soon. The shot will launch into human trials in the second half of July, and the company is aiming for a final-stage trial in mid-September.

J&J says it will provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis.

The shares were down 0.3%   in New York on Thursday. By the end of Wednesday, they had gained 1.6% in 2020.

Bloomberg

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine produces antibodies in all patients tested

The shares rise more than 16% in after-hours trading on the news
1 day ago

GSK joins Philip Morris-backed Medicago on plant-based Covid-19 vaccine

Human testing is due to start in mid-July and, if successful, the companies could manufacture about 100-million doses by the end of 2021
1 week ago

PepsiCo gains as virus-battered Americans turn to comfort snacks

Brands such as Tostitos, Fritos and Cheetos show double-digit sales growth
2 days ago

Brooks Brothers files for bankrupt as pandemic fells demand

The US apparel company is the latest to succumb during the coronavirus outbreak
1 week ago

