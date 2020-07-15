Companies COMPANY COMMENT As load-shedding returns, it’s now or never for Eskom As for TFG, just who is zooming who on its Jet stores deal? BL PREMIUM

The Eskom crisis and energy shortage facing SA has been described by various role players and figureheads as “urgent” since 2008, when load-shedding first hit the economy.

Since then, the hole Eskom finds itself in has only become deeper. And with a R450bn-plus debt burden weighing on it, the utility will never be able to climb out itself.