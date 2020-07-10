News Leader
WATCH: Where to from here for SA’s factories?
Executive director at the Manufacturing Circle Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing data
10 July 2020 - 09:18
The manufacturing sector has recorded its 11th month of consecutive declines with output plunging 49.4% year-on-year in April. The slowdown is worse than the contraction experienced during the 2009 global financial crisis.
Business Day TV spoke to executive director at the Manufacturing Circle Philippa Rodseth for her take on the print and what it means for the sector in future.