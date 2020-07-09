YouTube accused of sidelining black people in Kids app

About a year ago, Zerius Zontay discovered that his family’s work was no longer appearing on YouTube Kids. He and wife Symphony often post short clips on the video-sharing site, featuring their three sons who play with toys, sing songs and joke around.

Zontay wanted to get their clips back on YouTube’s app for children, a destination where the video site tries to direct viewers who are younger than 13. For months, Zontay lobbied YouTube, repeatedly sending e-mails to community managers, to no avail. Then, in June, as protests against police misconduct spurred a national conversation on race, his frustration simmered over.

“I’m seeing YouTube promoting Black Lives Matter, but with the Kids app, they’re showing that certain kids don’t matter,” said Zontay, a former music teacher. “You scroll for a long, long, long, long time before you get to a black face.”

In recent years, YouTube has come under intense pressure for its handling of kids content in letting too many underage people use YouTube’s main site and allowing harmful programming in the Kids app.

In 2017, YouTube published a “Field Guide for Creating Family Content,” and began restricting more types of programming from appearing in the app. Last year, the Zontays’ channel disappeared from YouTube Kids just as the video site was removing thousands of channels to purge inappropriate content.

When reached for comment, a YouTube spokesperson responded with a statement saying: “We are committed to supporting and amplifying black creators on YouTube Kids and have launched programming initiatives designed to highlight equality, racial justice, and activism for kids of different ages, but we recognise there’s more to be done.”

Diversity

YouTube, part of Alphabet’s Google, pitches itself as an equaliser in the media world, allowing anyone to upload videos and amass an audience. But some of YouTube’s video producers say the company has done too little to support diversity. In June, four Black YouTube creators sued the company for racial discrimination, saying the service automatically removed their videos. YouTube has said it does not discriminate and the suit is without merit.

On June 11, YouTube announced a new $100m fund for black creators.

The opacity surrounding YouTube’s recommendations, rules and content-moderation process is a frequent source of frustration among its users. YouTube staff members do not select the videos or the content creators that get promoted, instead letting its software surface programming based on viewing habits.

The Zontays were never notified directly that their programming had been removed from the Kids app. Instead, they learnt about it when a fan reached out and asked why their videos were missing. While they waited for an answer from YouTube, the Zontays saw a post on Facebook from a YouTube creator with the inverse problem. Their video was inadvertently appearing on the Kids app even though they had uploaded footage not intended for minors. “It makes no sense,” said Symphony Zontay.

Melanie, owner of CrayCrayFamilyTV, a Black family friendly vlogging channel, said she experienced similarly puzzling problems. (She asked that Bloomberg News not use her last name for privacy reasons.) Videos of her two daughters, Naiah and Eli, were removed from YouTube Kids without explanation while the family’s clips of doll videos remained on the app.

She suspects YouTube’s algorithm may be at work, surfacing similar videos from families with a different racial profile. “It’s more digestible to see very lily-white families doing things,” she said. “It’s just unfortunate.”

A company spokesperson said that some channels were removed because a number of their videos — showing the binge consumption of junk food or “pranks where kids were in distress” — were “not enriching or appropriate” for children. The company said that many of those channels had since “adjusted” their content, and as a result would be reinstated on the Kids app. YouTube did not say which channels run afoul of the rules.

Zontay said his family has not produced any inappropriate videos and pointed to examples of clips now on the Kids app that feature pranks and skits involving junk food. “We do not have this type of content, but others do and they are on the app!” he wrote in an e-mail.

YouTube Kids draws a fraction of YouTube’s main audience, but the app is where parents, educators and YouTube steer children. In 2019, after settling with US regulators for violating children’s privacy laws, YouTube began promoting the app with videos that creators or the company deemed “Made for Kids.” For millions of children, YouTube has replaced television as the central medium for passing the time and learning how the world works. There are black creators on YouTube Kids, and the site’s top-earning channel, Ryan’s World, features an Asian-American family.