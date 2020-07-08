Company Comment
Two roosters in the thriving Quantum Foods henhouse
Minority shareholders are on the sidelines with emergence of a bidder
08 July 2020 - 17:39
Shares in Quantum Foods, a humble little producer of poultry, eggs and animal feeds, are up about 75% since June 8. It’s amazing what a little moving and shaking on the share register can do.
Zeder Investments must now rue kicking off developments by selling its 30% stake in Quantum to unlisted poultry producer Country Bird Holdings (CBH) for just 500c a share.
