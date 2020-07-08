Companies Coronavirus stalls protracted battle between HCI and Ithuba Lottery operator says it is being bullied, while gaming and leisure group contends that Ithuba breached loan agreement BL PREMIUM

The settlement of the long-running battle between Ithuba and JSE-listed investment group Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) over the running of the lottery is being stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ithuba, which won a contract to run the national lottery through its management company, Zamani, from June 2015 to May 2023, has been locked in a legal battle with HCI over claims of unpaid management fees.