Santam to contest hotel group’s lockdown lawsuit

Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, said on Tuesday it will oppose an application brought against it by an unnamed hotel group it insures that is claiming for business interruption during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Santam is the short-term insurance arm of life insurer Sanlam.

“In a matter pertaining to its contingent business interruption insurance cover, Santam, through its hospitality and leisure insurance division, will today be delivering an opposing affidavit in an application brought against Santam in the Western Cape High Court by an insured hotel group,” the insurer said in a virtual annual general meeting (AGM).

The insurance group, with others, has come under fire for its stance on business interruption claims. It said it can only commit to paying claims in line with its policy provisions. Insurers are refusing to pay for losses incurred by businesses due to the coronavirus-led lockdown, which brought companies to a virtual standstill.

The insurance companies have claimed that the policies they gave to the tourism industry were never meant to cover damage arising from a pandemic, despite covering for infections and notifiable diseases.

Santam said it will be seeking legal certainty by having the matter determined by the court and it is now studying the judgment related to a Cape Town restaurant, Cafe Chameleon, the first business interruption claimant to win a case against an insurance company after its claim was rejected.

“We remain confident of our interpretation of causation as it applies to Covid-19-related business interruption losses and have made appropriate provisions for such claims. Our balance sheet is sufficiently robust to accommodate either interpretation of cover,” Santam said in a statement released after the AGM.

In a precedent-setting judgment, a subsidiary of Momentum Metropolitan, Guardrisk, was ordered by the Western Cape High Court to pay for the losses incurred by Cafe Chameleon resulting from the lockdown, which came into effect at end-March.

Guardrisk, in response to questions, said it will continue to pay claims in line with its policy wording and said it is in the process of engaging with its legal team to study the judgment and consider the next steps.

Restaurants and hospitality companies are among the hardest-hit sectors in the country as they had not been allowed to operate under the strict lockdown regulations set out by government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) said on Tuesday it rejects the argument by insurers that losses suffered by business are due to the government lockdown as opposed to Covid-19. ICA is a specialist public loss adjustment firm which is championing the cause of 500 businesses in SA’s tourism and hospitality sector as they battle to get large insurers to pay out on business interruption insurance claims.

It said the court ruling instructing Guardrisk to settle claims with Cafe Chameleon was a significant win for the sector.

Ryan Woolley, CEO of ICA, said: “While there is no doubt that this sets a precedent, we expect the judgment to be appealed, so it is still a long way from payment.

“Of critical importance is the fact that judge Andre le Grange rejected the insurer’s argument that the losses suffered by the claimant was due to the lockdown, and not the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Tracey Davies, executive director of Just Share, a shareholder activist and responsible investment organisation which questioned Santam’s refusal to pay business interruption claims during the AGM, said the insurer was “displaying tone deafness”.

“When it comes to the crunch, they keep falling back on formalistic, quite frankly often meaningless, assertions about why they are refusing to process these claims. There has been now a very strong high court judgment making it clear that the cause of these business interruptions is the virus as opposed to it being the lockdown,” she said.

She said Santam was compromising its reputation and ability to attract clients in the future.

Dudu Tembo, portfolio manager at Argon Asset Management, said it was too early to assess what the financial impact of business interruption claims could be on insurance companies.

“Of the concerns that people had, business interruption was one factor. It is possible that the impact of the pandemic will be drawn out and therefore it is hard to anticipate where things will end. However, we are fortunate to have a well-regulated industry and solvency is not under threat,” Tembo said.

She added that market dislocation and the ongoing lockdown period have been reflected in the share prices of the insurers, adding that they have underperformed the general market.

Investors were unfazed by the news, with shares in Santam closing trade 1.92% stronger on Tuesday, while Momentum closed 1.03% weaker.

