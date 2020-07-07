Companies

Google and Deutsche Bank agree on 10-year cloud partnership

07 July 2020 - 09:48 Steven Arons and Mark Bergen
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS
Google signage. Picture: ANDREW KELLY/ REUTERS

New York — Alphabet’s Google and Deutsche Bank have agreed to a long-term partnership that will see the US technology company provide cloud computing capabilities to Germany’s largest lender.

The companies will soon sign a formal contract lasting at least 10 years, according to people familiar with the accord, who asked not to be identified before the agreement was announced.

The companies also plan to make joint investments in technology and share the resulting revenue, which could result in engineers from both firms developing products together, the people said.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing a year ago unveiled a strategy centred on deep cost cuts, including spending on information technology. He hired Bernd Leukert, a former executive at German software company SAP, to accelerate the bank’s efforts to digitise its operations.

The companies declined to comment on how much Deutsche Bank will pay for Google’s services, and the bank did not indicate what cost savings it expects to generate from the arrangement.

European banks in recent years have started pouring billions of euros in attempts to modernise their IT, frequently opting to put more of their data on the cloud. That has lured the big US providers including Google, Microsoft and Amazon.com, according to a Bloomberg survey conducted earlier this year.

The deal is a notable win for Google as it tries to show that its cloud business can service the financial sector. To date, Google’s only major bank customer was HSBC. Thomas Kurian, the head of Google’s cloud division, has made the financial industry one of his customer targets since joining in late 2018.

Google’s latest cloud pitch involves including other parts of the search giant’s empire, such as its advertising business and stable of engineers. A recent cloud deal in travel, for instance, had Google co-developing products in the sector. That is now happening in finance, another sector that Google has tentatively worked with for years.

The increasing reliance on US firms has stoked concerns in Europe’s technology industry, and banking executives have called on companies in the region to develop alternatives. Sewing in 2018 called “the likes of Google” the biggest threat to traditional banks.

©2020 Bloomberg

RANA FOROOHAR: Ad boycotts alone will not curb Big Tech

It will take more to convert social concerns into an equitable distribution of Silicon Valley’s wealth
Opinion
19 hours ago

TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong

Popular platform’s departure could lead to an exodus of social media companies
Companies
2 hours ago

Some retirement annuity fees are high enough to qualify as thieving

Fee structures are lower than what they used to be but can punish you when life throws curveballs at you
Opinion
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Allan Gray’s new investment chief unfazed by ...
Companies
2.
Edcon gets offer for parts of Edgars
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares
Companies
5.
Shareholder says Nedbank should not ignore his ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Google to pay some publishers for ‘high-quality content’

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google submits to €50m fine by French authority

World

Cyber security in the spotlight after spies target Google Chrome users

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.