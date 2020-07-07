Companies Game proposes job cuts as it plans new-look stores The retailer wants to boost customer service staff and slash administrative personnel BL PREMIUM

Walmart-owned retailer Massmart says it may cut up to 1,800 jobs at its Game stores in SA as part of its turnaround plan to improve the loss-making business.

The proposed retrenchments come as SA grapples with one of the world’s highest unemployment rates at 30.1%. Thousands of jobs are being lost in companies operating in sectors such as media, car rental, telecommunications and manufacturing, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic.