Companies

Capital & Regional optimistic as more tenants resume business

The group said it had collected about 40% of all rent that was due from March 25 to date

03 July 2020 - 10:49 Odwa Mjo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
Picture: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

Retail property group Capital & Regional said that while the closure of some retailers under lockdown weighed on its rent collection, it remained optimistic as more tenants reopened their businesses.

The UK-focused property group with a portfolio of seven community shopping centres said it had seen an increase of tenants resuming trading since the easing of restrictions on June 15, allowing for non-essential retailers to reopen. To date, 470 stores — 74% of its units — in its shopping centres are operating from just 68 stores in early May.

“It remains too early to quantify the medium and longer term impacts of Covid-19 on the group’s operations,” the company said in an update.

The group said it had collected about 40% of all rent that was due from March 25 to date, including rents payable on both a quarterly and monthly basis.

“While it is clear that Covid-19 is rapidly accelerating, [and despite] a number of structural trends that were already under way in retail industry, we continue to believe the group’s focus on local community centres providing nondiscretionary and essential goods and services will help mitigate the group on a relative basis, and provides the business with a sound base in these unprecedented times,” the company said.

Capital & Regional said it had a cash on balance sheet of more than £81m (R1.7bn) on June 30 and a credit facility of £15m available until January 2022.

At 10.15am, the company's share price was up 4.94% to R18.68 while it had fallen 65% so far in 2020.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Capital & Regional debt falls after Growthpoint injection

UK owner of retail and leisure properties cut its debt by almost a fifth
Companies
3 months ago

Capital & Regional shareholders accept Growthpoint’s offer

Having voted in favour of the SA firm taking a controlling stake on Tuesday, 46.9% of investors have given firm intention to accept
Companies
7 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Yep! Telkom is taking the Yellow Pages into new ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Daniel Mminele forced to wing it despite Absa’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Accenture cuts up to 900 jobs as demand for its ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Andrew Lapping to leave Allan Gray after two ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Pepkor welcomes Mr Tekkie ruling, but Tekkie Town ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Sirius confirms it collected most of its rent in June

Companies / Property

Hammerson gets new debt agreements from lenders

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.