M&A take advantage of surging stock prices as deals still being done

London — As deal activity falls across the world, a select group of acquisitive companies is still finding a way to get transactions done by taking advantage of surging stock prices.

European companies have paid with their own shares for a series of high-profile transactions in 2020, including a bid by Just Eat Takeaway to enter the US and create one of the world’s largest meal delivery companies. The volume of acquisitions by European buyers involving at least partial stock payment jumped 83% by Tuesday to $37bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That’s helped keep deals flowing at a time when overall M&A in the region has fallen to the lowest level in a decade. The two largest takeovers of US companies this year were also all-stock transactions. The payment method has proven an attractive option for companies reluctant to take on more debt at a time of economic uncertainty.

“Some of the large technology or healthcare companies are looking at their rich stock valuations and using that as a currency to pursue growth,” Alison Harding-Jones, head of M&A for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Citigroup, said in an interview. “I would expect to see more of those deals.”

Just Eat Takeaway shares have gained 14% in Amsterdam trading this year, bucking the 13% decline in the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 index over the same period. The rise has given Just Eat Takeaway a market value of about $15.7bn and brought it more financial power to outbid Uber Technologies with its $7.3bn offer for Grubhub in the US.

Valuation bridge

Other companies are seeing stock-for-stock acquisitions as a way of conserving cash and getting around the lack of bank financing.

“There is still some uncertainty in the market,” Pier Luigi Colizzi, head of EMEA M&A at Barclays, said in an interview. “Corporates tend to be shy about re-leveraging after a crisis, so they’ll favour stock deals in the short term.”

So far in 2020, deals with a stock payment element account for 12% of the value of all transactions announced by a European acquirer, compared with 5.5% during the same period in 2019, Bloomberg-compiled data shows.

Notable examples include French payment processor Worldline’s proposed $8.6bn purchase of rival Ingenico Group, which offered the target’s investors a mix of cash and shares. Intesa Sanpaolo offered all stock in its unsolicited bid for smaller Italian lender Unione di Banche Italiane, a deal valued at about $5bn when it was announced in February.

“Stock deals work well to bridge valuation gaps in a volatile environment and also allow companies to protect their balance sheets,” said Robin Rousseau, head of EMEA M&A at Deutsche Bank.

The trend of all-stock deals has also started to spread. National Commercial Bank, the largest Saudi lender by assets, proposed paying as much as $15.6bn in stock last week to acquire rival Samba Financial Group in what could become the world’s biggest banking takeover this year.

While such deals aren’t on the rise in the US, the payment method helped this year’s biggest transactions get done. Aon is paying in shares for its planned $30bn purchase of rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson, which ranks as the largest US takeover of 2020. Morgan Stanley’s proposed $13bn acquisition of E*Trade Financial is also being funded with stock.

“In uncertain times, stock deals can allow targets to participate in the upside of a combination — including synergies — while helping bridge potential valuation gaps and manage debt levels,” said Dwayne Lysaght, co-head of EMEA M&A at JPMorgan Chase. “As a result, they may also require less of a premium.”

The Covid-19 lockdowns have pushed companies across sectors such as travel and retail to the brink, with many turning to state aid or embarking on heavy cost-cutting programmes. Prolonged business disruptions will force many mid-sized companies to seek strategic measures to survive, according to Citigroup’s Harding-Jones.

A lot of companies valued at $1bn to $5bn are realising they need to build scale, which should drive stock-for-stock deals in the coming months, she said.

“It’s been a revelation that execution of M&A has continued, albeit at a slower pace,” Harding-Jones said. “What this crisis has taught us is that you can always find ways to get deals done.”

