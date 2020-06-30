Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The changing nature of supply chains

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery talks to a panel about how Covid-19 is affecting supply chains and value chains within multinational enterprises

30 June 2020 - 14:28
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY NIVENS

One of the most critical questions to answer if one wants to start understanding what a post-coronavirus world will look like is how Covid-19 is affecting supply chains and value chains within multinational enterprises.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to supply chain expert MJ Schoemaker; Duane Newman, joint MD at Cova Advisory; and Michael Hewson, the founder and director at Graphene Economics and vice-chair of the transfer pricing sub-committee of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals.

FREE WEBINAR | Recovery strategies for struggling supply chains

Join the fourth ‘Absa Business Day Supplier Development Dialogue’ at 9.30am on July 8
National
21 hours ago

Barloworld looks to cut quarter of workforce

The logistics group, which has almost 15,000 employees, plans to save about R400m annually
Companies
7 hours ago

WOLFGANG MÜNCHAU: A rapid rebound would challenge EU contradictions

While welcome, swift economic recovery would pose awkward questions for monetary and fiscal policy
Opinion
1 day ago

7 low-cost solutions to bolster efficiency, innovation and build stronger supplier ecosystems

Crippled, but not dead: managing supplier development in Covid times
News & Fox
5 days ago

Super Group warns of fall in profit as sales stall

Lockdowns weigh on the transport and logistics company’s business operations
Companies
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Prosus has R120bn war chest to keep on growing
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Kisby fund aims to raise R5bn to support SMEs
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Rebosis to sell assets to reduce debt
Companies / Property
4.
Barloworld looks to cut quarter of workforce
Companies / Industrials
5.
Redefine exits the UK to focus on local and East ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.