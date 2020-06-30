WATCH: The changing nature of supply chains

One of the most critical questions to answer if one wants to start understanding what a post-coronavirus world will look like is how Covid-19 is affecting supply chains and value chains within multinational enterprises.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to supply chain expert MJ Schoemaker; Duane Newman, joint MD at Cova Advisory; and Michael Hewson, the founder and director at Graphene Economics and vice-chair of the transfer pricing sub-committee of the SA Institute of Tax Professionals.