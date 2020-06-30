Lululemon buys fitness company Mirror for $500m

New York — Yoga-pants retailer Lululemon Athletica agreed to buy Mirror, a maker of in-home fitness equipment, for $500m, broadening a partnership that began in 2019 as exercise increasingly moves away from traditional gyms.

Mirror will operate as a stand alone company within Lululemon and retain its chief executive following completion of the deal, the companies said. The purchase will be paid from Lululemon’s primary sources of liquidity, including $800m in cash and $700m in credit facilities.

The deal furthers Lululemon’s shift to become a more experience-based company and beyond its roots as a traditional retailer. While the Vancouver-based company has always leant into health — with many of its existing stores offering free running clubs or yoga classes — last summer it moved to monetise its workout offerings by opening a Chicago store with a gym.

Home-fitness products such as Peloton bikes and Mirror’s wall-mounted device have gained in popularity as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered gyms. New York-based Mirror, known for its ubiquitous subway ads, also offers customers live classes and on-demand workouts, mimicking what they might have once paid a personal trainer at the gym to oversee.