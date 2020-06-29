WATCH: Lockdown exit strategies for SMEs

We all know the situation for SA's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is dire. We know the statistics and we’ve read the surveys. That’s not news. As several restaurants, hair salons and many other smaller businesses head back to work this week, the question is what is being done about it and what you can do about it.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Motlatjo Moholwa, deputy director-general of economic planning at the Gauteng department of economic development and acting CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller; Oscar Siziba, Absa Relationship Banking managing executive for Gauteng and Limpopo; and Vusi Tembakwayo, businessman, author, public speaker and venture capitalist.