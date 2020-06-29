Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Lockdown exit strategies for SMEs

Business Day TV's Michael Avery talks to a panel about the future of small businesses in SA

29 June 2020 - 17:52 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/belchonock
Picture: 123RF/belchonock

We all know the situation for SA's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is dire. We know the statistics and we’ve read the surveys. That’s not news. As several restaurants, hair salons and many other smaller businesses head back to work this week, the question is what is being done about it and what you can do about it.

Business Day TV's Michael Avery speaks to Motlatjo Moholwa, deputy director-general of economic planning at the Gauteng department of economic development and acting CEO of the Gauteng Enterprise Propeller; Oscar Siziba,  Absa Relationship Banking managing executive for Gauteng and Limpopo; and Vusi Tembakwayo, businessman, author, public speaker and venture capitalist.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

JONATHAN COOK: Businesses will get nowhere fast without adapting to the times

Surviving the pandemic requires speed and efficiency in meeting the needs of customers
Opinion
5 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Covid response looks a lot better on paper than on the ground

Hardly more than a third of the response package is in place
Opinion
1 day ago

Local vegan firm set for global growth

Vegan lifestyles are also trendy due to documentaries on diet and disease such as Netflix's What the Health
Business
1 day ago

Banks willing to extend relief packages if you are struggling

‘To qualify, clients need to honour loan instalments after the relief period’
Money
1 day ago

Black traders targeted in China’s ‘little Africa’

Africans in Guangzhou’s Xiaobei neighbourhood singled out for mandatory tests and quarantines during lockdown
World
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Redefine sets itself up for a rebound in 2021
Companies / Property
2.
Standard Bank directors reappointed despite ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
End of a dream for Intu as it heads for ...
Companies / Property
4.
Rebosis downbeat over some tenants despite rise ...
Companies / Property
5.
MTN’s mobile money reaches 1-million users in SA
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Kisby fund aims to raise R5bn to support SMEs

Companies / Financial Services

The Big Small Business Show

Television Shows

MARK BARNES: Funding SMEs is virtuous socially and worth it economically

Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Preparing SMEs for life after Covid-19

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.