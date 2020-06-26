News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has upset the steel industry
Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa chief economist Michael Ade talks to Business Day TV
26 June 2020 - 08:03
Covid-19 has thrown a spanner in the works for the ailing steel and engineering industry and it is unlikely to shown a turnaround in the short to medium term, despite the steel master plan.
Business Day TV spoke to Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa chief economist Michael Ade about the embattled industry.