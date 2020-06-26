Companies

CSG Holdings to sell parts of 7 Arrows for over R65m

The group will sell parts of the armed response and monitoring business of 7 Arrows, and part of its residential guarding business

26 June 2020 - 13:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Services group CSG Holdings said on Friday it would sell parts of its underperforming security business, 7 Arrows, to Fidelity for R65.85m.

The group is selling part of the armed response and monitoring business of 7 Arrows, and part of its residential guarding business.

“As a result of the review of underlying operations, and considering the negative return on investment of 7 Arrows over the last two years, certain of the 7 Arrows business segments were considered to be noncore to the future strategy of the company,” CSG said.

In afternoon trade on Friday, CSG’s share price was down 14.29% to 12c, having lost 47.83% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

CSG Holdings: Not another Bidvest, but still promising

Has CSG been the victim of a moribund domestic economy or strategic own goals – or a combination of the two?
Companies
1 year ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Safe little nest eggs?

Now might be the perfect time for investment company PSG to fortify its position in CSG Holdings
Opinion
1 year ago

CSG’s young security unit posts big loss

The owner of Hi-Tech Security suffered a hefty loss, exacerbated by rising fuel costs
Companies
7 months ago

