Bayer to spend $12bn to settle about 95,000 Roundup lawsuits

Though a Roundup settlement had been expected, Sebastian Bray, an analyst at Berenberg, said deals covering other litigation at a cost most investors will find reasonable were a pleasant surprise. It’s a “big relief,” and “should allow investors to draw a line under the saga of the last two years”, Bray said via e-mail.

The Roundup agreements will resolve 75% of about 125,000 claims that have either been filed or are set to be, the company said in a statement. Bayer said it will pay between $10.1bn and $10.9bn to resolve all current lawsuits, including $1.25bn set aside for future claims handled as part of a class-action lawsuit.

Separately, Bayer agreed after about nine months of settlement talks to resolve most claims by cities and ports over contamination by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a chemical solely made by Monsanto that is used as a cooling agent in heavy equipment. The settlement came on the eve of a trial in Washington.

Bayer officials also agreed to pay $400m to resolve claims that its dicamba herbicide drifted onto the fields of neighboring farmers and damaged their crops. No lawsuits are required for the payouts, but farmers must show proof of crop damage or reduced yields tied to dicamba contamination, the company said.

“We believe the settlement will be sufficient to resolve all legitimate claims in this litigation,” Don Downing, one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers leading the Missouri-based dicamba cases, said in an interview.

Paying debt

In the Roundup settlements, Bayer executives said the deal shouldn’t affect its credit rating or dividend policy and that paying down its large debt load from the Monsanto transaction remains a “high priority”. Payments can be funded with cash on hand, future free-cash flow, the sale of Bayer’s animal-health unit and potentially by issuing bonds, company officials said.

Still, the cost of resolving most of the litigation will slow the company’s ability to pay down debt, Moritz Melsbach, an analyst for Moody’s, said in a statement.

Under the terms of the Roundup settlement, Bayer will set up a $1.25bn fund to cover future cancer claims. That money will also be used to provide financial assistance to struggling cancer patients and support research into whether glyphosate — the weedkiller’s active ingredient — is a carcinogen, the company said.

Individual payouts may range from several hundred thousand dollars per case to less than $50,000.

The accord allows Bayer to continue selling Roundup in the US for use in backyards and farms without any safety warning, and plaintiffs’ attorneys who settled their case inventories agreed to stop taking new Roundup clients.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Suits can still be pursued by those not part of the deal or those who allege injury in the future, but it’s very likely potential claims are legally flawed.” Holly Froum, analyst