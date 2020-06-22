Companies Company Comment The case for more call centres in SA grows stronger Amazon will add 3,000 new people to its ranks in SA through virtual call centre jobs, so why not other SA companies? BL PREMIUM

Technology companies in SA may be served well by increasing their customer support divisions.

Mobile operators Telkom and Cell C have embarked on restructuring processes that will see 6,000 people likely to be out of work by the end of 2020.