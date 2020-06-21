Lufthansa CEO says bailout may not pass shareholder vote

Deutsche Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr says the German government’s €9bn bailout plan for the airline is at risk because it will now face a higher threshold for its final passage.

Just 38% of shareholders registered to vote at the carrier’s extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, Spohr said in a letter to employees, seen by Bloomberg on Sunday. This level means the company’s management now needs two-thirds of the stockholders that registered to approve the bailout or risk tipping Europe’s biggest airline into insolvency. Had more than 50% registered, a simple majority in favour would have sufficed.

The low attendance means Heinz Hermann Thiele, a German billionaire and Lufthansa’s biggest shareholder with a 15% stake, can scuttle the deal. Thiele last week said he didn’t like the plan — reached after weeks of intensive negotiations with the government — sparking speculation that he’d use his votes to shoot it down with the aim of reopening talks.

Spohr in the letter said he wasn’t sure whether the deal would pass, adding the company would engage in negotiations with the government before filing for insolvency, a scenario he said was his priority to avoid.

A meeting has been scheduled for Monday between Thiele, Spohr and the two German ministers who brokered the deal, finance minister Olaf Scholz and economy minister Peter Altmaier, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. Thiele is expected to call for last-minute changes to the bailout package.