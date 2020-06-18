Wirecard crisis gets worse as auditor flags missing billions

Frankfurt am Main — German payments provider Wirecard’s months-long crisis hit a new low on Thursday, as auditors said €1.9bn was missing, bosses hurled fraud allegations, and the firm failed to present 2019 earnings for the fourth time.

The board, headed by CEO Markus Braun — all four members are under investigation — have filed a legal complaint against “unknown persons”, saying they could have fallen victim to a vast fraud. “It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard have occurred,” Braun said.

But the clock is ticking for Wirecard, as €2bn of credit could be withdrawn if it is unable to publish its results for last year by Friday.

Many investors have already pulled the plug, with the stock plunging about 70% in afternoon trading in Frankfurt, to about €32.

Thursday morning was supposed to bring the long-awaited publication of 2019’s figures. Instead, Wirecard said in a statement that auditors EY identified “spurious balance confirmations” relating to “cash balances on trust accounts”.

The auditor’s red flag was raised over escrow accounts at two Asian banks, which were supposed to hold €1.9bn to manage risk for merchants using Wirecard’s payment services.

EY received “communications from the two banks that have been managing the escrow accounts since 2019, according to which the account numbers in question could not be assigned,” Wirecard said, adding that there were “indications” that the balances had been falsified “to deceive the auditor”.

Until now, Wirecard has been seen as a potential winner from the coronavirus crisis, as more people turned to online shopping and boosted throughput for its electronic payments systems. But the company entered 2020 already dogged by a series of articles in the Financial Times last year alleging accounting irregularities in its Asian operations.

The four board members have been under investigation since early June by Munich prosecutors for “market manipulation”, and Wirecard’s head office was searched as part of the probe.

Market watchdog BaFin said it has referred the case to prosecutors over the company’s presentation of interim results from a KPMG review of the company’s books for 2016-2018.

Wirecard attempted to present intermediate steps of the audit in a favourable light, which prosecutors said “could have given misleading signals for the company’s stock market price”.

“Of course, current events will flow into our ongoing investigation over market manipulation” a BaFin spokesperson said.

German stock market operator Deutsche Börse said it too is examining how Wirecard might be punished for its repeated failure to report results.

In preliminary figures presented Thursday, the group said it had processed €173bn of transactions in 2019, up 38.5%. Wirecard added that revenues grew 37.5%, to €2.8bn, while net profits added 39% at €482m.

AFP