Q&A: Labat poised to cash in on cannabis growth spurt The JSE-listed firm is eyeing land in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal that would deliver high-grade harvests

The first JSE-listed company to have links to the fast-growing cannabis industry, estimated to be as large as R27bn, Labat Africa has made a number of acquisitions to help it in its new venture. It dumped its fuel interests recently and expects cannabis to make up almost all of its revenue by 2021. Labat Pharmaceuticals CEO Mike Stringer talks to Business Day about the technical aspects of the industry and its plans to expand into the cannabis market.

What regulatory environment does Labat Africa find itself in, and how are you planning to navigate the move into cannabis?