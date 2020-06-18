Curro to tap shareholders for R1.5bn
The school group is mulling a rights offer to be used to pay debt and possibly make acquisitions
18 June 2020 - 13:04
Private school group Curro will ask shareholders for R1.5bn, almost half its market capitalisation, saying it wants to reduce debt and possibly make acquisitions amid Covid-19 uncertainty.
The proceeds of the capital raise will be used at least partially to reduce the group’s R3.6bn in debt, and could also see majority shareholder PSG increase its stake even further.
