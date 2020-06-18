Company Comment
BRIGHT KHUMALO: Apple has pulled off what no other business has
The company’s iPhone accounts for 92% of the smartphone industry’s profit
18 June 2020 - 18:42
So we have our religion. Steve Jobs is our Jesus Christ. We no longer worship at the altar of kindness or character but at the altar of innovation and shareholder value.
This is the individual who with his vision and genius created more shareholder value than any company in history. It’s effectively how we decide who our Jesus Christ is in a capitalist society.
