McDonald’s weathers virus storm as sales bounce back

New York — McDonald’s US sales recovered much of their lost ground in May after a 19% slump in April, evidence that consumers tired of home cooking were eager to get back into the drive-through lane.

The world’s biggest restaurant operator said that same-store sales — a key gauge of success — fell only 5.1% in May from a year earlier. The decline was deeper in international markets, but also showed improvement in May.

McDonald’s mid-quarter sales update underscores the importance during the Covid-19 pandemic of drive-throughs, which are present at a majority of its US locations. Delivery, which buoyed results at Papa John’s International, is emerging as another important sales driver. Traditional dine-in restaurants are experiencing a much deeper hit.

The worldwide coronavirus crisis is still seen having an impact, with analysts forecasting McDonald’s revenue will fall 36% in the three months to end-June. The company appears to be weathering the storm better than most, however, and McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski reiterated that he sees the chain emerging “in a position of competitive strength”.

McDonald’s shares rose as much as 1.6% to $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock fell 4.1% this year up to Monday’s close, a little less than the decline of the S&P 500 index over the same period.

Guest visits, which have broadly declined in recent quarters, remained negative, especially during the early breakfast hours. With millions of office workers staying at home, morning commuter sales have taken a hit for restaurant operators, though Dunkin’ Brands has said greater lunchtime demand is helping to offset this trend.

Almost all of McDonald’s US restaurants are now operational via drive-throughs and delivery, the company reported. More than 1,000 have reopened with seating limits, while about 100 remain closed due to being located in areas such as malls. McDonald’s has about 14,000 US locations.

The company has seen bigger swings in other countries, with reopened locations lagging behind in nations including the UK and Russia. But hard-hit countries such as Italy and Spain are now close to being fully operational, McDonald’s reported.

McDonald’s “is well positioned for the industry’s potential shift back towards a value focus in a more challenging macro environment, given the brand’s historical strength in core, everyday value”, Christopher Carril, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.

Bloomberg