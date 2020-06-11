News Leader
WATCH: How business morale crashed to a record low
RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about latest business confidence index data
11 June 2020 - 08:10
Business confidence slumped in the second quarter, with the RMB/BER business confidence index (BCI) at its lowest level on record, just as the already-weak economy grapples with the unprecedented shock of the pandemic.
Business Day TV caught up with the RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux to discuss the data.