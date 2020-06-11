Babcock defers dividend and guidance due to Covid-19

London — British engineering company Babcock deferred a decision on its final dividend and did not give financial guidance for the year ahead due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

Babcock, whose biggest customer is Britain’s ministry of defence, also took exceptional items of £503m including a writedown of the value of its oil and gas aviation business, which transports workers to rigs.

For the 12 months to March 31, it posted an underlying operating profit of £524m, 11% lower than last year, but sunk to a statutory loss of £165m when factoring in the charges.

Babcock said that it is deferring the decision on its final dividend until the Covid-19 situation becomes clearer and is not providing financial guidance for its new financial year for the same reason.

“We enter the new financial year facing uncertain times but the long-term characteristics of our business remain strong,” CEO Archie Bethel said.

It said it had a combined order book and pipeline of about £35bn, and has been boosted by contract wins for a Type 31 frigate programme and submarine programmes.

Shares in the company fell in early trading but were down 2% by 10.45am GMT. They have declined 33% in the past six months.

Bethel has announced he will step down but will remain in place until a successor is found.

Reuters