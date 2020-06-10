Companies

MultiChoice declares R2.5bn maiden dividend

The pay-TV operator reported a rise in revenue to R51.4bn, including R42.8bn in subscription revenue, which increased 4% year on year

10 June 2020 - 14:48 Mudiwa Gavaza
Calvo Mawela CEO of Multichoice. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Calvo Mawela CEO of Multichoice. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Listed pay-TV operator MultiChoice has declared its first annual dividend at R2.5bn.

The group said on Wednesday that its board had recommended a maiden annual gross dividend be declared at 565c per share for the year to end March 2020.

MultiChoice, led by CEO Calvo Mawela, reported a 3% rise in revenue to R51.4bn, including R42.8bn in subscription revenue, which increased 4% year on year. 

Core headline earnings rose 38% to R2.5bn, with free cash flow increasing by 59% to R5.2bn, driven mainly by an improvement in the trading results from its operations in the rest of Africa, a focus on cost containment, and a reduction in working capital.

The DStv operator said “despite global and country-specific macro-economic challenges”, it added 900,000 90-day active subscribers, representing 5% growth year on year. This took the overall subscriber base to 19.5-million households, split between 8.4-million in SA and 11.1-million in the rest of Africa.

The company declared earnings per share of 117c for the period, much higher than 2019’s loss per share of 374c. Headline earnings per share grew by more than 100% to 128c, a leap from last year’s headline loss per share of 353c.

Core headline earnings per share stood at 569c for the period, an increase of 39% from last year’s 410c.

The pandemic holds mixed fortunes for the group that was unbundled out of Naspers in June 2019. More consumers are staying at home and watching video content, which is positive for DStv. But global lockdowns have halted film and television production, as well as sporting events that are a large drawcard.

MultiChoice said the impact of Covid-19 on the group’s performance is not yet known.

“We have hedging programmes in place to offset some of the currency pressures we’re exposed to and a healthy balance sheet, which includes R9.1bn in cash. These organisational strengths provide us with confidence that we can withstand the impending macro-challenges and demands,” Mawela said in a statement. 

Shares in MultiChoice were trading 1.37% weaker at R93.30 in afternoon trade on Wednesday. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Pandemic holds both good and bad for MultiChoice

The group attributed the results to improved trading performance and not having the burden of the non-recurring empowerment transaction cost
Companies
4 days ago

JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy announcement later, with markets taking a breather from recent strong gains
Markets
8 hours ago

MultiChoice commits R50m to creating jobs for the youth

By the end of 2019, about 60% of SA’s employable youth were without employment
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Edcon attracts 15 suitors for its assets
Companies
2.
Edcon says it has buyers interested in its assets
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Covid-19 a bad roll of the dice for Tsogo Gaming
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Sygnia warns next few months will be tough as SA ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs
Companies

Related Articles

Pandemic holds both good and bad for MultiChoice

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice commits R50m to creating jobs for the youth

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.