SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs
One Cape-based medical marijuana producer has already sent its first shipment to a Swiss company
09 June 2020 - 18:38
SA’s fledgling cannabis industry is set to reach new highs after a local company recently exported one of the country’s first shipments of the product to Europe.
Felbridge, which produces cannabis on a farm near Stellenbosch, announced that it has successfully exported its first shipment of medical cannabis to Puregene in Switzerland.
