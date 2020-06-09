Companies SA’s cannabis industry set for new highs One Cape-based medical marijuana producer has already sent its first shipment to a Swiss company BL PREMIUM

SA’s fledgling cannabis industry is set to reach new highs after a local company recently exported one of the country’s first shipments of the product to Europe.

Felbridge, which produces cannabis on a farm near Stellenbosch, announced that it has successfully exported its first shipment of medical cannabis to Puregene in Switzerland.