Macy’s shares jump as reopened stores do better than expected

New York — Macy’s surged after announcing it has reopened 450 stores in some capacity and expects to exit the second quarter with a “clean inventory position”. This shows the US department store chain may be bouncing back faster than expected from the Covid-19 pandemic that up-ended the retail world this year.

As expected, the company posted a steep revenue decline, with net sales plunging 45% to $3bn in the quarter ended May 2 amid US lockdown measures that shuttered the company’s stores. Excluding some items, the company’s net loss was $630m.

Key insights

Macy’s inventory outlook means it won’t exit the lockdown burdened with difficult-to-sell merchandise. Investors have been concerned about the rising level of goods sitting in the hundreds of retail stores that closed in mid-March in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. For Macy’s, having less seasonal inventory would be beneficial to setting it up for the important holiday season.





CEO Jeff Gennette said reopened stores are performing better than anticipated, while “strong digital business sales trend continued throughout May.” Gennette and the company’s interim CFO, Felicia Williams, will speak during a retail event later on Tuesday.





Macy’s also used it inventories to help boost liquidity. On Monday, the department store chain announced a credit line of $3.15bn backed by its inventory, which brought its total new financing to $4.5bn. The company said because of this new financing it expects “sufficient liquidity to address the needs of the business”.

Macy’s shares jumped as much as 8.9% to $10.40 in New York trading. The stock has fallen about 40% so far in 2020.

