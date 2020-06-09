Edcon attracts 15 suitors for its assets
Accelerated sale needs to be completed by July
09 June 2020 - 21:25
Edcon has attracted 15 entities interested in buying one or both of its two divisions as the retailer scrambles in a last-ditch attempt to stay afloat to raise money from assets worth nearly R11bn to pay off creditors.
The owner of Edgars and Jet, which is facing liability claims worth about R6.7bn from creditors such as Absa and Goldman Sachs, has struggled since it was taken private in 2007 and saddled with huge amounts of foreign debt. It was pushed into business rescue after it lost R2bn in sales during a forced lockdown closure.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now