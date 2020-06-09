Companies Edcon attracts 15 parties interested in buying parts of struggling retailer The owner of Edgars and Jet is scrambling to raise money from assets worth nearly R11bn to pay creditors BL PREMIUM

In a last-ditch attempt to stay afloat, Edcon has attracted 15 entities interested in buying one or both of its two divisions as the retailer scrambles to raise money from assets worth nearly R11bn to pay off creditors.

The owner of Edgars and Jet, which is facing liability claims totalling R6.7bn from creditors such Absa and Goldman Sachs, has struggled since it was taken private in 2007 and saddled with huge amounts of foreign debt. It was pushed into business rescue after losing R2bn in sales during the Covid-19 lockdown.