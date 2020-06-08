Companies Isuzu needs new leadership to break out of its corner, says outgoing MD As he hands over the reins, Michael Sacke says the car manufacturer needs a different network and set of skills at the top to take it forward BL PREMIUM

Isuzu SA needs a new kind of leadership to break out of the corner of the new-vehicle market it occupies, outgoing MD Michael Sacke said on Monday.

The Port Elizabeth truck maker announced last week that Sacke will make way on July 1 for Billy Tom, who has spent the last 12 years at Coca-Cola SA and its ABI bottling arm. Tom, whose career includes a spell with General Motors SA (GMSA), will become the first black SA head of a major local vehicle manufacturer.