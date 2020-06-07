British Airways on collision course with unions and legislators

London — British Airways raised the stakes in talks with unions over a controversial 12,000 job-cut proposal and started a legal process to block the UK’s self-isolation requirement for arrivals, an order that would further undermine an industry devastated by the coronavirus crisis.

The carrier warned its pilots’ union that it would dismiss all of its 4,300 pilots and rehire them on individual contracts unless an agreement can be reached on new employment terms, the Balpa union said.

British Airways is negotiating a planned reduction of 1,130 roles represented by Balpa, and has sought to eliminate an additional 125 positions, the union said.

“This has seriously undermined our talks, which now hang by a thread,” Brian Strutton, the general secretary of the union, said. “It calls into question whether BA is even capable of conducting industrial relations properly and whether anything they say can be trusted.”

The standoff with labour is escalating as new quarantine rules are set to kick in on Monday. Concerned that the 14-day self-isolation requirement would block its plans to restart services in July, British Airways’ parent IAG SA wrote to the government to start a process to block the measure, according to a copy of the letter seen by Bloomberg News.

The letter, also signed by discount carriers Ryanair and easyJet, pointed to how the rules would apply to travellers from countries with lower infection rates than the UK, and disproportionately affect those from England than Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.