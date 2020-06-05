Companies

MultiChoice expects profit increased by at least R700m

The group attributed the results to improved trading performance and not having the burden of the non-recurring empowerment transaction cost

05 June 2020 - 17:12 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Africa’s largest pay-TV operator MultiChoice said on Friday that it expects to report an increase in profits of R700m for the year to end-March 2020. 

Earnings per share for the year is to be between 470c and 510c higher than last year’s loss per share of 374c.

Headline earnings per share for the period is expected to be between 460c and 500c higher than the prior year’s headline loss per share of 353c.

Core headline earnings per share are expected to be between 144c and 164c higher for the period, an increase of up to 40% from last year’s 410c.

The group attributed the results to an improvement in trading performance. In addition, MultiChoice did not have the burden of the non-recurring empowerment transaction cost, which had been incurred in the prior year, weighing on earnings this time around. 

The company also said it had higher unrealised foreign exchange losses due to weaker local currencies, primarily the rand.

Trading profit is expected to be between R700m and R1.1bn higher than the R7bn reported last year, an increase of at least 10%.

The DStv operator is expected to release its full financial results for the period on June 10. 

Shares in MultiChoice were 2.34% firmer in late afternoon trade on Friday at R95.69, giving the firm a R42.34bn market value.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

MultiChoice commits R50m to creating jobs for the youth

By the end of 2019, about 60% of SA’s employable youth were without employment
Companies
2 days ago

PSL will not struggle to replace Absa as sponsor, says sports brand expert

Absa has decided to terminate its R140m-a-season sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League
Sport
13 hours ago

eMedia expects stiff declines in advertising revenue

The company says the impact of a R2bn impairment has been forecast by the loss of advertising in some key industries
Companies
1 week ago

DStv viewership is up but so are production costs

MultiChoice is having spending on promotions to incentivise viewers away from the competition
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
PIC ups its stake in Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk rages at Jeff Bezos about ...
Companies
3.
Clicks to appeal against court ruling that it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
WBHO weighs offer to buy one of its big revenue ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
PIC boosting Woolworths stake ‘a sign of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.