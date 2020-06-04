ZoomInfo stock soars 90% on debut

New York — ZoomInfo Technologies, a business-intelligence platform, soared in its US trading debut on Thursday after raising $935m in an initial public offering priced above a targeted range.

Shares of the Vancouver, Washington-based company opened at $40, or 90% above its offer price. ZoomInfo sold 44.5-million shares at $21 each. At their highest point they doubled from the IPO price, hitting $42 apiece.

The shares were marketed for $19 to $20 each, a range that had been increased from $16 to $18.

ZoomInfo’s debut marks the return of technology IPOs as well as their iconic first-day pop. The jump is the third-highest trading debut in the US in 2020 after Inari Medical and Black Diamond Therapeutics, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It is first technology listing in the US since Chinese cloud service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings’s IPO in April. Several companies that were planning to go public in 2020, such as Airbnb and Procore Technologies, have turned to private funding instead in the face of economic uncertainties.

The shares were up 76% to $36.88 at 1pm in New York trading, giving the company a market value of more than $14bn.

IPO revival

The listing is also part of a global IPO surge that could raise a total of more than $6bn this week, the data shows. Warner Music Group shares jumped as much as 23% in its trading debut on Wednesday after a $1.9bn offering, the largest IPO in the US in 2020.

Three IPOs scheduled to price on Thursday in the US could raise a combined total of more than $960m. Those companies are Chinese e-commerce firm dada Nexus, Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Shift4 Payments and cancer treatment developer Legend Biotech. On Friday, Chinese internet giant NetEase is planning to price a $2.8bn second listing in Hong Kong, terms obtained by Bloomberg show.

Zoom confusion

ZoomInfo’s debut could add to confusion related to Zoom Video Communications, whose 224% stock rally in 2020 has been partly fulled by the popularity of its video conferencing service. Shares of a third and also unrelated company, Zoom Technologies, rose with Zoom Video’s IPO in 2019 and again in March when Zoom Video’s shares jumped as use of its conferencing soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

The offering by ZoomInfo was led by JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ZI.

