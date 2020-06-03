Companies

Lufthansa plans far-reaching restructuring after €9bn bailout

Company reports an ‘unprecedented’ quarterly loss as global flight travel comes to virtual standstill due to coronavirus pandemic

03 June 2020 - 17:11 William Wilkes
Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. Picture: Christof STACHE / AFP

Frankfurt — Deutsche Lufthansa signalled  it would make sweeping job cuts and sell off noncore units to repay a €9bn coronavirus bailout from the German government.

Europe’s biggest airline will slash employee expenses and look at spinning off noncore units to reduce costs and bolster cash flow as the coronavirus crisis depresses revenue, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The group had a €2.1bn net loss in the first quarter.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” CEO Carsten Spohr said in the release.

The pledge to slash costs is likely to lead to a struggle with Germany’s powerful labour unions which in the years before the pandemic thwarted efforts to trim expenses with pilot and cabin-crew strikes.

While other European carriers are also cutting back, Lufthansa’s situation may be complicated by the state’s pending 20% holding in the airline, which will see government representatives involving themselves in its affairs.

Lufthansa shares were up 1.6% at 9.31am in Frankfurt. The stock has fallen 41% since the start of 2020.

Labour battle

Lufthansa wouldn’t be the first German company to run up against labour resistance as it tries to pare costs. Industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp — once a symbol for German engineering prowess — is selling off or closing entire divisions after years of failed attempts to put the business on a sustainable footing.

If Spohr’s cost-cutting drive falls short, he won’t be able to pay down debt and dislodge the state as a shareholder.

“The scale of the restructuring is immense, and agreement with unions on drastic reductions in staff numbers, wages or both will be difficult to achieve,” said Daniel Roeska, an analyst with Sanford C Bernstein.

Unit sales

Spohr’s bid to sell noncore units won’t be easy either, judging by Lufthansa’s past spin-off attempts. A push to divest its LSG Sky Chefs catering arm met repeated delays before an agreement was reached to sell the European division to Gate Group Holding. Lufthansa earlier in 2020 abandoned an auction process for the international unit.

The airline group has looked at a partial listing of its Lufthansa Technik aircraft maintenance and refit business, people familiar with the matter said previously. While a listing of the unit would give Lufthansa funds to pay down debt, unshackling the division could take years and would deprive the airline group of a reliable income stream. Technik had a pre-crisis enterprise value of €7.5bn, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

Cuts elsewhere

The company set out more precise cuts for its foreign airline units, where labour-protection laws are less stringent than in Germany. Austrian Airlines will see staff costs pared by 20%, with Brussels Airlines suffering a 25% reduction in the workforce and a 30% cut to its fleet.

While Lufthansa has said its liquidity position is becoming “urgent”, the statement gave no details on cash levels. The deal will dilute the holdings of investors, though they’re expected to back it in a June 25 vote rather than risk insolvency.

Airlines worldwide are reeling as the Covid-19 pandemic brings decades of travel growth to a shuddering halt. Industry executives are cutting back the workforce given demand could take several years to return to previous levels.

UK rival British Airways has said it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, while discounters Ryanair Holdings, EasyJet and Wizz Air have signalled a total of more than 8,000 positions will be lost. Gulf carrier Emirates has said it will lower headcount, with people familiar with the matter saying the toll could surpass 30,000 workers.

Biggest bailout

Lufthansa, previously regarded as among the most stable and successful airlines, is negotiating a bailout that’s the biggest for the industry so far. Its predicament highlights both the impact of the virus and Germany’s willingness to come to the aid of its leading businesses.

Lufthansa posted a first-quarter loss of €1.22bn, widening from €336m a year earlier. The imposition of travel lockdowns from mid-February led to an 18% drop in sales, with fuel-hedging losses also hurting the numbers.

The picture will be far worse in the current quarter, during which almost all of the carrier’s 760 aeroplanes have been grounded.

Spohr said it’s impossible to provide full-year guidance, beyond saying the result will be significantly worse.

Bloomberg 

Draft plan for SAA rescue requires R21bn

The suggestion is that the government puts R2bn into a new company that will purchase the entire shareholding of the old SAA
2 days ago

Comair warns of 100% profit drop

The group is in business rescue after being grounded by Covid-19 and needs a substantial cash injection
1 day ago

American Airlines to cut about a third of management staff

The airline has 17,000 people in management and support, meaning the actions planned will cut about 5,100 jobs
6 days ago

EasyJet to lay off about 30% of staff, as unions cry foul

The airline expects demand to build slowly, only returning to 2019 levels in about three years' time
6 days ago

Virgin Atlantic races to find backers amid pandemic

The survival plan is based on securing about £750m to shore up liquidity as the UK government denied the airline any bailout
1 week ago

