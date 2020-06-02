Company Comment
Another rewarding year for Christo Wiese’s Mettle
UK-based lending business Reward provides gains for Mettle as demand rises for alternatives to traditional bank facilities
02 June 2020 - 19:39
It has been another rewarding year for the offshore segment of financial services boutique Mettle.
The company, which has retail tycoon Christo Wiese as a major shareholder, reported last week that UK-based lending business Reward chipped in R261m (£14m) to revenue and R47m to bottom-line profit in the year to end February.
