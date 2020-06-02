Companies Company Comment Another rewarding year for Christo Wiese’s Mettle UK-based lending business Reward provides gains for Mettle as demand rises for alternatives to traditional bank facilities BL PREMIUM

It has been another rewarding year for the offshore segment of financial services boutique Mettle.

The company, which has retail tycoon Christo Wiese as a major shareholder, reported last week that UK-based lending business Reward chipped in R261m (£14m) to revenue and R47m to bottom-line profit in the year to end February.